Special Needs Assistants vote for industrial action

Special Needs Assistants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

The decision is in reaction to the delayed publication of SNA allocations for the 2018 school year.

The delay means SNAs do not know if they have a job to return to next September, but are unable to apply for redeployment in the event that they do not.

"We've just completed a ballot of ur 8,000 SNA members right across the country for industrial action," said IMPACT spokesman Niall Shanahan.

"The reason for the ballot is because we've had four years of successive delays from the Department of Education and Skills in the publication of the allocations for the academic year."