Special Criminal Court charges four men in connection with Peter Butterly murder

Four men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged in connection with the murder of a man outside a pub in Co Meath.

Peter Butterly was shot dead on March 6, 2013.

The men were arrested in the early hours of this morning in Dublin, Cavan and Meath.

On the afternoon of March 6, 2013, 35-year-old Peter Butterly was shot a number of times outside the Huntsman Inn in Gormanstown in Co Meath and died from his injuries.

Peter Butterly

This morning, the court heard 58-year-old Frank Murphy of McDonough Caravan Park in Bettystown was charged with the murder of Peter Butterly, membership of the IRA, possession of a gun and ammunition to commit murder on March 6, 2013.

When the charges were read out to him in court he replied: "All bullshit, all lies."

His older brother 60-year-old Laurence Murphy, who also lives at the caravan park, was charged with membership of the IRA and said "not guilty, deny everything," when the charge was put to him in court.

A third man, 60-year-old Michael McDermott of Riverdale House, Garrymore, Ballinagh in Co Cavan, was charged with the murder of Peter Butterly, membership of the IRA, possession of a gun and ammunition to commit murder.

The fourth man, 37-year-old Ray Kennedy of Whitestown Drive in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, was charged with membership of the IRA.

All four men were remanded in custody to appear before the Special Criminal Court again next Thursday.