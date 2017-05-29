Special ceremony to honour John F Kennedy

Back to Ireland Home

A special ceremony will take place in Wexford today to honour the 100th anniversary of the birth of former US President John F Kennedy.

The event will see a memorial concert and military salute take place this afternoon.

There will also be a special flag raising and military drill, along with a wreath laying ceremony.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe will attend the event.
KEYWORDS: wexford, john f kennedy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland