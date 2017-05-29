Special ceremony to honour John F Kennedy
A special ceremony will take place in Wexford today to honour the 100th anniversary of the birth of former US President John F Kennedy.
The event will see a memorial concert and military salute take place this afternoon.
There will also be a special flag raising and military drill, along with a wreath laying ceremony.
Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe will attend the event.
