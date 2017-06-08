Special award for women and children kept in religious-run, state-funded institutions

The National Women's Council of Ireland will today present a special award to honour women and children who were kept in religious-run, state-funded institutions.

It is one of two awards being announced at the council's AGM in Dublin.

NWCI director Orla O'Connor said women from all walks of life will come together to discuss what needs to happen to make the Ireland of the future a more equal society.

She said: "They want to send a very clear message to our new Taoiseach, to say the critical issues are a referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment and the issue of violence against women. They want to see more investment to tackle the issue and also that the seriousness of it becomes a greater priority for the whole of government.

"They also want to see more investment in childcare."

The AGM's morning event today, titled Feminists are Everywhere, will feature speakers including Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald, Claire McGettrick from Justice for Magdalenes Research and Eileen Flynn from the Irish Traveller Movement.