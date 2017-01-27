Spain still top holiday destination for the Irish

The Irish Travel Agents Association says Spain remains the number one destination for Irish holiday makers.

1.8 million Irish tourists travelled to Spain last year.

The Holiday World Show opens in the RDS in Dublin this afternoon, with 1,000 travel professionals taking part in the three-day event.

President of the Irish Travel Agents' Association Cormac Meehan said the US was the second-ranking destination, including New York, Boston and Washington.

There is a growing trend too for holiday-makers to include more than traditional sun-seeking in their trip.

"We're seeing (more) people taking activity breaks especially in Spain and Portugal, including cycling, hill-walking and other special-interest activities," he said.