Spain still the most popular choice for Irish holiday makers

A new survey shows that Spain is still the most popular destination for Irish holiday makers.

It has topped an AA poll for the second year in a row, with one in five of us planning on heading there this summer.

Those not on the plane to Spain are likely to go to America, Portugal, France or Italy, while only 15% of us want a 'staycation' in Ireland.

Among the 7000 people questioned by researchers, going abroad proved most popular with the under 25s.