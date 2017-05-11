Spain most popular destination for Irish tourists, says survey

More than seven out of 10 Irish people say they are planning to go on holidays this summer - with Spain the most popular overseas destination.

In a recent survey of 1,000 adults conducted by iReach Insights found the majority (72%) of people in Ireland are planning to go on holidays this Summer.

When asked “Are you going to spend your Summer holidays abroad or in Ireland this year?”, 68% will go abroad, 15% will holiday in Ireland and 17% will spend their holidays abroad as well as in Ireland.

The survey also found that Women prefer to spend summer holidays in Ireland more than men. Of those that decide to holiday abroad - 72% are men and 64% are women; and of those that decide to holiday in Ireland 9% are men and 20% are women.

In terms of destinations, 38% of adults in Ireland choose Spain, with Portugal (19%), Italy (13%), England (12%) and France (9%) also popular.

Of those will spend summer holidays in Ireland 49% will go to the beach, 37% will visit family and friends and 18% will do some house or garden work that they normally wouldn’t have time for.

In terms of popular Irish summer 'staycations', 36% will go to Kerry, 25% - Galway, 22% - Cork, 22% - Mayo and 20% - Wexford.