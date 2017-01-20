South African model pleads guilty to harassing celeb chef Dylan McGrath

A South African model, who starred in RTÉ’s First Dates Ireland, has pleaded guilty to harassing celebrity chef Dylan McGrath.

Daphney Sanasie, currently of Jamestown Road in Dublin 8, was due to stand trial today but changed her plea this morning.

Daphney Sanasie starred in the first episode of First Dates Ireland under the name Federica.

The 26-year-old is living in Dublin but the court heard previously that she’s almost finished her studies and is eager to move home to Cape Town.

After initially pleading NOT guilty to harassing Dylan McGrath on various dates in 2015, she was due to stand trial last September, but that was postponed until today to give the celebrity chef time to recover from a back injury.

When her case was called this morning, Judge Bryan Smyth was told a plea was forthcoming.

The judge said he had a personal difficulty in dealing with it because he’s acquainted with someone involved in the case so he transferred it to another court where her sentence hearing is due to get underway this afternoon.