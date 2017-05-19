Son who fought to save murdered mother praised at her funeral in Fermanagh

The son of a murdered woman who fought to save her has been praised at her funeral in Fermanagh.

The funeral Mass of Concepta (Connie) Leonard took place today at 11am in the Church of Saint Mary, Brookeboro, Co Fermanagh.

The Mass was attended by Connie's family and friends, together with the wider community.

She will be laid to rest in Teiges Hill Road Cemetery, Brookeboro.

Connie was stabbed by a man believed to be her former partner, whose body was also found at her home.

Her son Conor, who has Down's Syndrome, was also stabbed and is thought to have summoned help through an alert system installed in their home.

Pic: PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Father Brendan Gallagher said in the funeral homily that Conor "is the one who will lead us all on the journey of recovery.

"His love and his affection will be a source of healing for all, he is the light that will renew the spirit of hope in our lives."

Conor, who is in his 30s, was stabbed in the stomach during the attack.

Father Gallagher said: "Thankfully he survived the ordeal of Monday."

He described Connie as a "devoted mother" and praised the "special bond of love" she had with her son Conor.

"Conor was at the heart of everything in her life and together they developed friendships and lived experiences that most of us could only dream about.

Pic: PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

"Conor had complete faith and trust in her and she, as a mother, gave him the confidence to live an independent life," he said.

Father Gallagher said Connie had suffered a horrific death but that she had the "most important person she wanted with her" in her final moments.

"The circumstances and the tragedy of Connie’s death, cannot destroy the love that was in her heart and soul," Father Gallagher said.