Son of man beaten to death in Dublin tells court he dreams of his father calling him for help

The son of a man beaten to death in an apartment in Terenure in Dublin has said he often dreams of his father calling him for help.

David Sweeney was speaking on behalf of the family of Cathal Sweeney at the sentence hearing of Gary Walsh from Ravensdale Park in Kimmage.

Gary Walsh’s manslaughter plea was accepted after two juries failed to reach agreement on whether he was guilty of murder.

He admitted beating Cathal Sweeney to death after they had watched Ireland play Wales in the Six Nations at the home of a mutual friend in Feb 2014.

The court heard Mr Sweeney was a big rugby fan and once captained St Mary’s Rugby Club in Dublin.

In a victim impact statement read out on behalf of his family, Cathal’s son David began by saying his father was an alcoholic who only needed to survive one more day to meet his third grandchild.

He described him as a good and generous man. He said he can't imagine the fear he must have felt that day and described how he looked alien to him in his coffin due to the extent of his injuries.

In a letter read out on behalf of Gary Walsh, the court heard he sincerely apologised to the Sweeney family for the pain and sorrow he has caused.

He will be sentenced next week.