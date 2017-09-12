Son, mum, and granny all killed in Mayo collision as 5 crash victims named

The victims of yesterday’s tragic crashes which claimed five lives, have been named.

Three generations of the same Mayo family died when the car carrying seven-year-old Sean Wilson, his mother Marcella and her mother Mary-Ann was in collision with a truck.

The three were travelling on the N17 Galway to Sligo Road at Lisduff when the crash happened at about 12.30pm. All three were from the Binghamstown area of north Co Mayo.

Mary Ann Wilson lived in the townland of Cross, Binghamstown, on the Erris Peninsula, with her husband, Josie. Marcella is survived by her three other children - Amy (16), Kelly (14) and Anthony (8).

The scene at yesterday's cdrash. Picture: Conor McKeown

Meanwhile in Cork, two US tourists lost their lives when their rental car was in collision with a truck on the N20 Cork to Mallow road.

James Baker, 62, from Columbia Indiana, and Peggy Sue Adams, 57, from Ohio, were travelling with companions, heading towards Cork city, when the crash happened at around 11am.

The deceased are thought to be the driver’s wife and a cousin of the driver. The lorry driver was uninjured. The driver of another car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Road Safety Authority spokesman Brian Farrell said it was “a dreadful day for road safety”.

“If anything is to come from this loss of life, we would hope it would serve as a reminder that using the roads is the most dangerous thing that we do each day,” he said.

“We would renew our call to all road users to be vigilant when using the roads by slowing down, wearing seatbelts and not driving while tired or fatigued.”