Someone's won €250k in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,346,346.
However, one ticket did scoop tonight's Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.
The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 9, 14, 17, 21, 25 and 27. The bonus number was 1.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 37
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 12
- 17
- 19
- 20
- 23
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,346,346
- 12
- 15
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 46
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 23
- 25
- 31
- 44
- 47
- 42
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 14
- 17
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 12
- 15
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 46
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 23
- 25
- 31
- 44
- 47
- 42
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 17
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 1
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €0
- 4
- 13
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 28
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €0
- 4
- 11
- 15
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 16
