Someone's won €250k in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,346,346.

However, one ticket did scoop tonight's Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 9, 14, 17, 21, 25 and 27. The bonus number was 1.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 21, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,346,346

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 31
    • 44
    • 47
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 31
    • 44
    • 47
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 4
    • 13
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 28
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 4
    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 16



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland