Someone's won €1m with ticket bought in Cork - but they haven't claimed it yet…

Time is running out for someone to claim €1m.

The National Lottery is advising that the winner of the Christmas Millionaire Raffle has just two weeks left to claim their prize.

The ticket was bought at the Topaz Service Station on Cork’s Lower Tivoli Road on December 21. the number on the back of the ticket is 179740.

They have until March 31 to claim the prizer. If it's you, sign the back of your ticket and contact the national Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Meanwhile, an Irish Euromillions ticket holder in tbe south-east of the country is €500,000 richer after buying their ticket in Carlow on St Patrick's Day.

Te jackpot was not won, but the plus draw top prize of €500,000 was.

The winning numbers are: 01, 04, 10, 20, 28.