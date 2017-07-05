Someone's €6m richer tonight…

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of more than €6m.

The Lotto jackpot was €6,409,326.

The winning numbers were 7, 16, 18, 20, 24, 37 and the bonus is 13.

The ticket was sold in the North.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.