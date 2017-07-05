Someone's €6m richer tonight…

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of more than €6m.

The Lotto jackpot was €6,409,326.

The winning numbers were 7, 16, 18, 20, 24, 37 and the bonus is 13.

The ticket was sold in the North.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 05, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 21
    • 23
    • 26
    • 31
    • 35
    • 39
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 15
    • 21
    • 26
    • 36
    • 24



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,409,326

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North.

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 13
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 45
    • 37



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 21
    • 22
    • 35
    • 38
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 21
    • 11



