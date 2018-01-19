Someone just won €500k in the EuroMillions Plus draw
There was no winner for the €75m EuroMillions jackpot tonight.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 17, 44, and 50. The Lucky Stars were 2 and 7.
However, there is still good news for one Irish ticket holder as the top prize was won in the Ireland Only EuroMillions Plus Draw.
The winning numbers for the €500,000 Plus jackpot were 2, 9, 12, 26 and 39.
The winning ticket was sold in the north of the country, the National Lottery said.
Lotto Results: Friday, January 19, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 7
- 9
- 10
- 35
- 36
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 21
- 27
- 35
- 38
- 10
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €75,062,596
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 3
- 8
- 17
- 44
- 50
- 2
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the North of the country.
- 2
- 9
- 12
- 26
- 39
The Lotto Results are in...
