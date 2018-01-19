Someone just won €500k in the EuroMillions Plus draw

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner for the €75m EuroMillions jackpot tonight.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 17, 44, and 50. The Lucky Stars were 2 and 7.

However, there is still good news for one Irish ticket holder as the top prize was won in the Ireland Only EuroMillions Plus Draw.

The winning numbers for the €500,000 Plus jackpot were 2, 9, 12, 26 and 39.

The winning ticket was sold in the north of the country, the National Lottery said.

Check your tickets here.

Lotto Results: Friday, January 19, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 9
    • 10
    • 35
    • 36
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 21
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €75,062,596

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 17
    • 44
    • 50
    • 2
    • 7



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.  The winning ticket was sold in the North of the country.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 39



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 36
    • 39
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 16
    • 28
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland