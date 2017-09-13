Someone in Kilkenny has lucky €500,000 EuroMillions ticket

Kilkenny people are being urged to check their lotto tickets after the National Lottery confirmed someone has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday at the Centra Foodstore on Main St Mullinavat.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 19, 22, 33, 34, 48.

Celebrations in the winning store in Mullinavat in South Kilkenny are well underway since early morning and store owner, Niall Mulhern has urged his customers to check their tickets.

“We found out about the win late last night so there’s an incredible buzz in the town as speculation grows about the identity of the winner," he said.

"People have been calling us in the store all morning to congratulate us and a couple of callers have even admitted that they have the winning ticket so we’re still not sure who the winner really is!

“We’ve cracked open the champagne already this morning so we’d encourage everybody in the locality to come into the store to check their tickets and enjoy the celebrations with us.

"We’ve been in business for 26 years in Mullinavat and it’s our first big win. We’re absolutely delighted for the winner and we wish them every bit of luck with their new found fortune."

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has again appealed to players in Clare and Kerry as claim deadlines for two EuroMillions and Lotto prizes worth a combined €750,000 are fast approaching.

A EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from Tuesday 13th June which was sold at Paul Hogan’s Service station on the Gort Road in Ennis expires on Monday 11th September.

A Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday 17th June also remains unclaimed ahead of the claim deadline on Friday 15th September. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at SuperValu in Kenmare Co. Kerry.