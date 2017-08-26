Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Someone in Ireland is €500,000 richer today as the National Lottery confirmed there was a winner in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

Players from Co Meath are being urged to check their tickets as the lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold in JR’s First Stop store in Ashbourne Town Centre, Co Meath.

Store owner of JR's First Shop in Ashbourne, Rod Cosgrave has said he is thrilled after hearing the news.

"I’m delighted, I just found out this morning so I’ve been saying it to everyone who comes into the shop and encouraging them to spread the word," he said.

"It would be fantastic if it was a local but I honestly haven’t got a clue who it could be. The news is spreading fast so there’s a great buzz about the town now!”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 07, 18, 24, 37, 50.

If you are the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.