Someone in Cork city won €500k in the EuroMillions

EuroMillions players on the southside of Cork City are today being urged to check their tickets after last night’s draw produced a EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought on Saturday, August 19 at J.J. O’Driscoll’s Superstore on the Ballinlough Road on the southside of Cork City.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 01, 07, 14, 21, 46.

Serving the Ballinlough community in Cork since 1948, J.J. O’Driscoll’s Superstore is a family run independent store which is now run by brothers, Neil and Brendan.

"What a fantastic win for the local area. We are based in the heart of a close-knit community just outside Cork City so we’d be fairly certain that it’s a local winner," said Neil O’Driscoll.

"We’ll definitely be raising a toast to the lucky winner in-store today and on behalf of the local community, we wish them all the very best with their win and we hope that they thoroughly enjoy it."

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has again appealed to players in Clare and Kerry to check their tickets as claim deadlines for a EuroMillions and Lotto prize worth a combined €750,000 are fast approaching.

A EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from Tuesday, June 13 which was sold at Paul Hogan’s Service station on the Gort Road in Ennis expires on Monday, September 11.

A Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday, June 17 also remains unclaimed ahead of the claim deadline on Friday, September 15. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at SuperValu in Kenmare Co. Kerry.