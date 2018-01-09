Someone has won €500k in tonight's EuroMillions Plus

There was one winner of €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 1, 20, 22, 27 and 50.

The winning ticket was sold in the south-east.

Nobody scooped the main jackpot worth nearly €38m.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 09, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 26
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 32
    • 16



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €37,933,940

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 15
    • 38
    • 49
    • 2
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South East.

    • 1
    • 20
    • 22
    • 27
    • 50



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 31
    • 37
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 23
    • 25
    • 29
    • 37
    • 39
    • 4



