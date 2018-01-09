Someone has won €500k in tonight's EuroMillions Plus
There was one winner of €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.
The numbers drawn were 1, 20, 22, 27 and 50.
The winning ticket was sold in the south-east.
Nobody scooped the main jackpot worth nearly €38m.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 18
- 19
- 26
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 14
- 24
- 32
- 16
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €37,933,940
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 6
- 12
- 15
- 38
- 49
- 2
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South East.
- 1
- 20
- 22
- 27
- 50
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 9
- 14
- 17
- 31
- 37
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 23
- 25
- 29
- 37
- 39
- 4
