Someone has scooped the €2m Lotto jackpot

Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000

The numbers drawn were 15, 31, 33, 34, 36 and 43. The bonus number was 39.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 12, 17, 23, 35 and 44. The bonus number was 26.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 10, 19, 29, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 4.