Someone has scooped the €2m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 31, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 18
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 18
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    • 15
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 43
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 17
    • 23
    • 35
    • 44
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 19
    • 29
    • 40
    • 42
    • 4



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 43
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 17
    • 23
    • 35
    • 44
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 19
    • 29
    • 40
    • 42
    • 4



The numbers drawn were 15, 31, 33, 34, 36 and 43. The bonus number was 39.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 12, 17, 23, 35 and 44. The bonus number was 26.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 10, 19, 29, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 4.
