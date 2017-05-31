Someone has scooped the €2m Lotto jackpot
31/05/2017 - 20:49:41Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 9
- 18
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 11
- 18
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
- 15
- 31
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 43
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 12
- 17
- 23
- 35
- 44
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 10
- 19
- 29
- 40
- 42
- 4
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 31
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 43
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 12
- 17
- 23
- 35
- 44
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 10
- 19
- 29
- 40
- 42
- 4
The numbers drawn were 15, 31, 33, 34, 36 and 43. The bonus number was 39.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 12, 17, 23, 35 and 44. The bonus number was 26.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 10, 19, 29, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 4.KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Group calls latest step towards fracking ban in Ireland 'a victory for the global climate movement'
Shopkeeper claims fund used 'extraordinarily aggressive tactics' to force refinancing or sale of shop
Court finds former Sinn Féin Councillor threatened waterboarding victim with IRA claims
Justice Minister 'insulting Irish courts' by seeking to go around 'bar' on Ian Bailey extradition, court hears
Most Read in Ireland
Dublin salmonella outbreak suspected of causing woman's death
The agency last night confirmed that over 50 people - including four children - suffered severe food poisoning.
Inheritance laws changes could allow parents cut children out of wills
A report by the Law Reform Commission has suggested removing the 'moral duty' to provide for children.
Irish college bosses in a flap after spate of crow attacks on campus
Two of the aerial attack victims required medical treatment.
Woman who claims 'sheep are descended from Jacob' banned from taking new cases in High Court
A woman who has issued 24 separate cases in the High Court since 1999 has been banned from taking any new cases against various State parties or judges in the High Court unless she gets permission from that court.
Inquest into woman's death hears doctor-on-call requested phone pictures of patient from intern
A medical intern who sent photos of a seriously-ill patient to a doctor-on-call was following instructions, an inquest heard.
Clare Daly obtains documents that she claims proves Gardaí knew true number of breath tests
A TD says she has new evidence proving that Gardaí must have known about the true number of roadside breath tests three years ago.
Outrage as photos emerge of dead dolphin at house party in student apartment in Cork
Images have emerged of the body of a dolphin being thrown around in a student apartment complex in Cork earlier this week, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
Latest: Gardaí make appeal as body in car park linked to Kinahan - Hutch gang feud
Latest: : It is believed the shooting victim may have been dead for some time when a council worker came across the scene and raised the alarm.
Join the conversation - comment here