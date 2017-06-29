Someone from the Curragh Camp could be €500,000 richer today

A member of the Irish defence force could be waking up half a million euro richer this morning.

The National Lottery have said a ticket bought at the Centra Store on Market Square in the Curragh Camp in Kildare scooped last night's Plus 2 draw.

The winning numbers are 13, 19, 22, 25, 26, 30 and the Bonus is 9.

Owner of the Centra Store in Kildare Bronagh McCarthy is delighted with her shop selling the winning ticket.

"It’s just fantastic, we are absolutely over the moon knowing that one of our customers has won half a million euro in our store. The winner could be absolutely anybody, we have no idea.

"It is a very busy store with the Curragh Camp on our doorstep but we also have a lot of customers from the surrounding areas of Kildare Town and Newbridge. We wish them well with their winnings and we hope that they can pop into the store and join us with our celebrations today,” she said.