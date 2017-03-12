Some teenagers receiving very little sex education, says Irish social media star

An Irish social media star has launched a sex education initiative with a twist.

James Kavanagh, who has several thousand followers online, is giving weekly classes to his Snapchat followers.

He says it is to help people become more informed about sex and ask questions that have not been addressed in traditional settings.

Explaining how the idea came about, James said: "I started to talk about how bad my sex education was - then I started to get messages back from some people saying they don’t get taught at all.

"Some teachers were messaging me saying their hands are tied by maybe a chaplain in the school that has a very limited sex education policy.

"Teenagers were getting in touch saying that all they’re taught is ’penis + womb = baby’."