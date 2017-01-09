Some college courses are seeing a high drop-out rate after first year

More than 70% of students in some college courses do not make it to second year.

More students are dropping out of computer science, construction and business courses after their first year in college.

Overall, more than 6,000 students in 2015 and 2016 did not make it past their first year on their course.

President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors Betty McLoughlin said: "Speaking to students who wouldn't have been happy when they got into their course, they would be looking at computer courses.

"They would be very good at computers - fix a computer, pull it apart - not realising that a strong aptitude for maths would be required when they go in.

"They may not be mathematical and they may not be able to reach the standard."