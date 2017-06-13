Society of St Vincent De Paul calling for government action on growing poverty levels

Politicians are failing to take growing poverty levels seriously, according to Kieran Stafford, the national president of the Society of St Vincent De Paul.

The organisation says there has been a 25% rise in families that qualify for social housing - and a quarter of single-parent families are now living in constant poverty.

The charity is launching its pre-budget submission today - calling for government action.

Mr Stafford said: "What we are asking for is a roadmap for all of Irish society which ensures that we are heading towards positive and equtiable future.

"We want to see a situation where every child has a warm, secure home and doesn't go to school hungry."