Social media campaign to highlight domestic violence

'What Would You Do' if you witnessed an incident of domestic violence?

That is the question being asked as part of a new social media campaign #MyDoorsOpen.

People are being asked to share a number of videos online today which highlight the importance of witnesses in domestic violence incidents.

Over 200,000 women and 88,000 men in Ireland have been severely abused by a partner at some point in their lives.

Rabia Ali from the Ascend Domestic Abuse Service in North Tipperary said people should ring the gardaí and not reach out to the perpretrator.

"When an incident is taking place, that is not the time to intervene, that is the time to contact the Gardaí," she said.

"Do not try and reach out to the perpetrator trying to explain to them, that is not the person who needs your support, it is the person that is being abused."