Social Democrats propose eight-week extension to unpaid parental leave
The Social Democrats have today introduced a Bill to the Dáil which would extend unpaid parental leave to six months.
Under current rules, parents are entitled to 18 weeks unpaid leave.
However, in the changes put forward today, that would be extended to 26 weeks.
Speaking this afternoon, TD Róisín Shortall said: "This Bill is good for children; good for parents and good for employers."
