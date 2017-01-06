Snow forecast for next week

Met Éireann has forecast snow in Ireland for late next week.

It is expected to be mild across the country from Monday until Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain.

Hail, sleet and snow can be expected in the North as early as Wednesday but won't arrive in the South until Thursday.

Thursday will see the weather turn bitterly cold across the country.

Conditions will be clear and cold later in the week, with frost expected at night.

Wrap up warm folks, we might have a winter wonderland yet.