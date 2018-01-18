Snow and ice warning in place for whole country as temperatures dip below freezing

There is a status yellow snow-ice warning in place for the whole country tonight.

There will be scattered snow showers with slippery paths and roads due to the accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces, according to Met Éireann.

Highest accumulations are expected in Ulster and northwest Connacht.

The warning is valid until midday tomorrow.

It will be generally cold and frosty overnight with further showers at times too.

Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with some hail, sleet and snow.

Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 C overnight.

Tomorrow will continue to be cold, starting with early frost.

After the frost clears we can expect some sunny spells amidst showers, hail, sleet or snow in the morning.

Top temperatures of 3 to 6 C generally tomorrow, but a little higher along the southwest coast.

Friday night will be cold with frost and icy patches developing in many areas.

Rain will develop in the southwest towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to 2C