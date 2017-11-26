Snap election would see little change, according to latest poll

A Red C poll in today’s Sunday Business Post indicates there would be very little change if the Government called a snap election before Christmas.

The survey was conducted last week during the current crisis over the Tánaiste’s handling of the McCabe controversy.

The paper’s Political Editor, Michael Brennan says the two Government parties are locked very closely together with just one point between them. Fine Gael down two on 27% while Fianna Fáil are up one at 26%.

"What this result suggests is that they could end up with the same result after three weeks of campaigning as they have at the moment," said Mr Brennan.

"Not only that, perhaps another several months to try and negotiate another minority government with trust damaged and vital Brexit talks ongoing so that is a serious prospect. I think the poll is basically a warning to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that another general election might not bring them anything new."

The results of the poll are:

Fine Gael 27(-2)

Fianna Fáil 26 (+1)

Sinn Féin 16 (+2)

Independents 10 (-2)

Labour 6 (=)

Independent Alliance 4 (=)

Green Party 4 (=)

Solidarity/PBP 3 (-1)

Social Democrats 3 (+1)