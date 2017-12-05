Smoky coal ban could be extended countrywide by 2019

A ban on the sale of smoky coal could be extended countrywide by 2019.

The Independent Climate Change Advisory Council will issue a report this morning which recommends banning coal and peat to make up for Ireland's failure to tackle climate change.

The burning of smoky coal has caused major air pollution, leading to respiratory problems and premature deaths.

Climatologist at Maynooth University, John Sweeney said Ireland needs to consider the matter "very seriously".

"Peat, in particular, represents our main carbon store in the landscape. By excavating the peat and then burning it we're actually compounding things, we can't trade off our carbon store and we're actually adding to our CO2," he said.

"Coal is becoming the no-go fuel over most of the world at this stage," he added.