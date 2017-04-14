Smartphones and tablets causing sleep deprivation among toddlers and babies

Smartphones and tablets are said to be causing sleep deprivation among toddlers and babies.

British scientists found the more time young children spent on devices, the less they slept - and the longer they took to fall asleep.

In the US, parents are booking their kids into smartphone rehab.

Dr Hilarie Cash has set up a project called reSTART in Seattle - she says screen addiction can affect family relationships and a child's development: "When you start handing these devices to young children, the distraction is mesmerising enough that it will override all those natural instincts children actually have for movement, exploration and social interaction."