Smart technology to be used to target illegal dumping

Smart technology is to be used in a major crackdown on illegal dumping.

CCTV cameras will be installed in problem areas and drone and satellite imagery will be used to catch offenders.

The new initiative will also see the introduction of better enforcement and prosecution methods.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten explains: "That's involving overt and covert surveillance equipment, the use of drone technology, the use of mobile technology - for example the EPA's 'See It Say It' app allows people to take a photograph of illegal dumping and GPS co-ordinates are tagged to that and sent to the EPA."