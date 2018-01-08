Small family syndicate revealed as winners of €38m EuroMillions jackpot

It has been revealed that a small family syndicate from Co. Dublin saw the winners of the €38.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The family said that the last week has been a blur as they collected the cheque from National Lottery HQ today.

Amy Cong, owner of the independent Village Shop, Malahide where the winning ticket was bought

“This is life changing. It is amazing to think that we and our family members are now secure for the rest of our lives. But we won’t go crazy. We have no plans to move to the moon!" said a spokesperson for the family, who wish to remain anonymous.

The family regularly play EuroMillions and purchased their quick pick ticket on the day of the December 29 draw in The Village Shop, Malahide.

The spokesperson said they were "dizzy" when they went to check the ticket the following day and realised that it had won.

He immediately went home to share the good news with the rest of the family.

"We stayed in all day. There were lots of emotions. We kept looking at each other laughing and crying. You always hope that someday you would win a jackpot, but never really believe it will happen," he said.

"For us our dreams have come true. We had a friend staying and we broke the news to him on Sunday.

"He said he could not believe he was sleeping under the same roof as people who had won almost €39 million!”

“We watched the TV coverage from the winning shop in Malahide on Thursday and some of the media videos taken in the shop. And we kept saying: “This is us!”

The family plan to continue living life as normal as possible and intend on taking time before making any life-changing decisions.

"We would like to start our own business and maybe look at buying a new house later this year. We will take a sun holiday in May or June, possibly the Bahamas or the Maldives we will see!

"What is great is that we can look after family and help make their lives easier also. That will give us great pleasure.”