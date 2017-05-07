Sligo firefighters continue to battle gorse fire

Firefighters in Sligo are hoping to bring a blaze in the Ox Mountains under control by later today.

One unit of the Fire Brigade is currently battling the gorse fire - along with local Coilte personnel.

Today we are helping local Coillte and Fire Crews in the #OxMountains to battle wild fires. 1000+litres of water dropped from @Bambi_Bucket pic.twitter.com/I24NnvOwDI — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017

It is understood that up to 1,000 acres of land has been affected but that no properties are at risk.

Chief fire officer with Sligo Fire Service Gerry O'Malley said that today's weather conditions are also a factor in their efforts to contain the blaze.

"Friday night and yesterday, the wind was very, very strong, and that certainly hampered [their efforts] quite a bit, because the fire moves very, very fast," he said.

"You don't have the same wind today, but the temperatures are much higher, which presents a risk in itself.

"But I don't think today's weather is as bad as yesterday, so certainly it's helping a little bit today."