Sligo firefighters continue to battle gorse fire
07/05/2017 - 12:41:44Back to Ireland Home
Firefighters in Sligo are hoping to bring a blaze in the Ox Mountains under control by later today.
One unit of the Fire Brigade is currently battling the gorse fire - along with local Coilte personnel.
Today we are helping local Coillte and Fire Crews in the #OxMountains to battle wild fires. 1000+litres of water dropped from @Bambi_Bucket pic.twitter.com/I24NnvOwDI— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017
It is understood that up to 1,000 acres of land has been affected but that no properties are at risk.
Take a look at the #OxMountains at the moment. We're battling with local crews. #makingitrain @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/ttCm1wGJf6— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017
Chief fire officer with Sligo Fire Service Gerry O'Malley said that today's weather conditions are also a factor in their efforts to contain the blaze.
"Friday night and yesterday, the wind was very, very strong, and that certainly hampered [their efforts] quite a bit, because the fire moves very, very fast," he said.
"You don't have the same wind today, but the temperatures are much higher, which presents a risk in itself.
"But I don't think today's weather is as bad as yesterday, so certainly it's helping a little bit today."
Join the conversation - comment here