Sligo farmer waited six weeks to claim €500k Lotto win

A Sligo farmer waited six weeks to claim €500,000 he won on a National Lottery Daily Million draw.

He won on the November 27 9pm draw but decided to take time to think about what he would spend his winnings on before making the claim.

The ticket was sold at McTiernan's Daybreak Filling Station in Ballygalweym Co Sligo.

“I heard on the news that McTiernan’s had sold the winning ticket the day after the draw so I went in and checked my ticket and it told me to contact the National Lottery," the winner said.

"When I cross checked the numbers I knew I more or less had half a million in my back pocket!

“I wanted to take my time collecting this as I have family and I wanted to get the best advice on how this windfall can benefit all of us.

"I decided to wait until the kerfuffle of Christmas had died down before heading down to Dublin to collect the prize. I have only told a couple of my family but over the course of the week I’m looking forward to telling a few more members of the family and my closest friends”.