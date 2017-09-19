Skeletal remains found washed up on Co Clare shore

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains washed up on the sea shore in Co Clare this afternoon, writes Patrick Flynn.

The alarm was raised at around midday when walkers reported finding a body on rocks near Fanore in the north of the county.

Gardaí responded to the call and requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the service travelled to the area by road. Members had to trek across rocky terrain to reach the scene where they located the skeleton.

The remains were removed from the scene and taken to Doolin Coast Guard station from there they were later transported by hearse to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating Gardaí are hoping that they DNA testing will help them establish the identity of the body.

Gardaí are also checking the missing persons database.

Gardaí at Ennistymon are investigating the discovery.