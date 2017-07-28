Six-year-old boy seriously injured in Dublin road accident

An six-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Co Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the Shanganagh Road, near the Hazelwood estate, in Shankill, Co Dublin at around 4.45pm yesterday.

A white van, travelling in the direction of Shankill Village was involved in the accident.

The driver of the van has been interviewed by Gardaí. The injured boy was taken to Temple Street Hospital.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the collision to contact them at Shankill Garda Station on (01) 666 5900.