Six TDs break Dáil rules by refusing to stand during prayer
09/05/2017 - 14:55:43Back to Ireland Home
Six TDs have broken Dáil rules by refusing to stand during the prayer, but have escaped any disciplinary action.
The TDs from Solidarity, People Before Profit and Independents4Change refused to stand during today's prayer.
The two TDs from Solidarity held up signs saying 'Separate Church and State' throughout a moment of silence afterwards.
The TDs say they will continue to break the new rule, and People Before Profit's Brid Smith says public opinion is on their side.
"We are making a point of saying no way we won't pray, and yeah I know it sounds funny but it's true - there's no way, we won't pray.
"We think that most people will support us in this it's a very logical and very non-sectarial position to take and we should be allowed to sit," she said.
These are the signs we held up in #Dáil today as we sat during #Dailprayer. For Freedom of Religion, Separate Church and State #dubw pic.twitter.com/5UDcdcvBVg— Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) May 9, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here