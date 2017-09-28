Six people die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year in Ireland

People are being urged to install a carbon monoxide alarm in their home - with six people dying each year as a result of unintentional poisoning.

The colourless, odourless gas is produced anywhere fossil fuels are burned and 40% of Irish homes do not have a carbon monoxide detector installed.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland is urging people who already own a detector to check their device to ensure it's still working.

Owen Wilson is Networks Safety Manager for Gas Networks Ireland wants to encourage people to be aware of the dangers.

"Carbon monoxide kills an average of six people a year in Ireland so it is something worth being aware of," Mr Wilson said.