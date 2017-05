There are reports that a road accident in Co. Cavan has put six people in hospital.

It is believed a car crashed into a fence at 5.30am this morning in Rantavan in Mullagh, Co Cavan.

It is understood the six people in the car have been taken to three different hospitals - Cavan Hospital, Dublin's Mater Hospital and Blanchardstown Hospital in Dublin.

The hospitals have not yet confirmed their injuries.