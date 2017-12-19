Six former Garda stations to be reopened following report

The process to reopen six former Garda stations has officially begun.

The assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll has decided to reopen six stations.

The stations are:

Stepaside, Co Dublin;

Rush, Co Dublin;

Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow;

Donard, Co Wicklow;

Ballinspittle, Co Cork

Bawnboy, Co Cavan.

The Cabinet was briefed on the decision this morning.

A Garda report published by Minister of Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan TD says reopening these stations on a pilot basis gives them a good geographical spread of extra coverage across the country.