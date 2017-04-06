Six closure orders and a prohibition order served to food businesses in March

Six closure orders and one prohibition order were served by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in March.

Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Lebanese Tapas (restaurant/café), 21-22 Blackrock Market, Blackrock, Co. Dublin China Tower (restaurant/café), Main Street, Ballybofey, Donegal Gunnings (grocery), Rathconrath, Westmeath

Three Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Hailan Asian Cuisine Restaurant, 2 Mahers Terrace, Main Street, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Plaza Inn (take away) 7 Sundrive Road, Dublin 12 Indiana (restaurant/café), 22 Main Street, Gorey, Wexford

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1988 on:

Rene Cusack Ltd (fish processing), The Food Centre, Raheen Industrial Estate, Raheen, Limerick

During the month of March, a successful prosecution was carried out by the HSE in relation to:

Cliffords Bar (public house), Crookstown, Cork.

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in March, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses must comply with food safety legislation in order to protect consumers’ health: “The legal responsibility for producing food that is safe to eat rests with food businesses.

“Enforcement Orders and most especially Closure Orders and Prohibition Orders are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation.

“Enforcement Orders are not served for minor breaches.”