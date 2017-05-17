Sister of woman allegedly killed by boyfriend describes his behaviour as 'suffocating'

The sister of a woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend has told his murder trial that he wanted to be alone with her all the time.

Darren Murphy of Dan Desmond Villas, Passage West in Co. Cork admits killing Olivia Dunlea in 2013 but insists he didn't mean it.

Ann Power told the jury that Darren Murphy wanted to be alone with her sister Olivia Dunlea 24/7.

Darren Murphy.

She accepted the relationship was serious and said her sister had lots of time for him, but described his behaviour as “suffocating”.

She said he would constantly text her when she was spending time with her.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr. Murphy repeatedly stabbed her to death after an argument on February 16 2013.

The court heard the couple had been drinking together that night.

Neighbours later reported a fire in Olivia’s home and her body was found inside. A post mortem determined she was alive when the fire was set.

Ann said she had a missed call from her sister around 2am. She said she tried to call her back but her phone was off.

Mr. Murphy’s plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter wasn’t accepted by the DPP. His trial continues.