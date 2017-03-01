Sister of Ibrahim Halawa pleads with Irish Government to urge Egypt to release him
The sister of Dubliner Ibrahim Halawa is calling on the Irish Government to urge Egypt to release her brother on humanitarian grounds.
Samaia Halawa says he was brought to meet his aunt in a wheelchair when she visited him this week, and the family are gravely concerned that time is of the essence to save his life.
He is now in jail without trial for four years.
Somaia says he is continuing his hunger strike and is refusing water.