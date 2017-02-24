Sister 'gave me a heart attack' when she told me of our €500k EuroMillions winnings

Two sisters who spent their day on a shopping spree in Limerick city have collected their €500,000 prize won in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, February 17.

The sisters, who wish to keep their win private, bought a winning Quick Pick ticket at Gleesons Newsagents on Henry Street in Limerick on the day of the draw.

One of the sisters said: "We had a long day of shopping and as we were walking down Henry Street in Limerick, my sister said that she wanted a bottle of water.

"As we were in the shop, we said that we would go halves on a EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket for the draw that night."

"Thank God she was thirsty"

They didn't find out about their win until the following Sunday when one of them was reading the newspaper at home.

She said: "The EuroMillions results caught my eye. When I checked the numbers, I started shaking inexplicably, it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

"I grabbed the phone and called my sister straight away."

The second sister said: "She gave me a bloody heart attack! I was at home preparing the Sunday lunch and I had my phone in the other room.

"When I finally picked up my phone, I thought something dreadful had happened. I literally had dozens of missed calls from her."

They said they would take their time to decide what to do with their winnings.

They said: "We’re sisters but we’re also the best of friends and I couldn’t imagine a better way to win this money. Our family means the absolute world to us both.

"We will enjoy the celebrations for the next few days before we start making plans on how best to share the money."