Siptu welcomes report on working conditions in early years sector

A report calling for better pay and conditions for early years workers has been welcomed by Siptu.

The report, which was published by the Oireachtas Children and Youth Affairs Committee, highlights the need for improvements in the area.

"The Report on the Working Conditions of the Early Years Education and Care Sector 2017 is a welcome and well researched contribution to the growing body of evidence that clearly indicates improvements are needed in the Early Years sector in Ireland," said Siptu sector organiser, Darragh O’Connor.

"It is very beneficial to the campaign to secure improvements in the sector that this report has cross party support from all the members of the Oireachtas Children and Youth Affairs committee.

"In particular, we welcome the recommendation in the report that that nationally agreed pay scales are introduced for professionals in the sector.

"The Government must also step up to the mark and increase spending on early years to the international benchmark of 1% of GDP. This is particularly necessary if we are to ensure that implementing decent pay for educators will not undermine the viability of providers in the sector."