SIPTU warns care organisations strike could be in the cards

SIPTU has warned that a strike could be on the cards in some of the country’s best-known care organisations.

The dispute involves 8,000 staff at organisations like the Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab Care and The Cheshire Homes.

The union says these workers had their pay cut in line with HSE staff during the recession, but they have not had their pay levels restored since.

Paul Bell of SIPTU says his members are running out of patience.

"What is most concerning is that there are now approximately seven Labour Court recommendations which confirm that the pay restoration should be completed in line with the public service," said Mr Bell.

"Yet the Section 39 employers continue to state their inability to pay and the HSE continue to state that they have no funds to give these organisations."