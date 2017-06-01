Siptu: Security staff to receive pay increases and guaranteed minimum working hours
01/06/2017 - 19:48:07Back to Ireland Home
A new agreement has been negotiated for Siptu members in the security industry.
The agreement will see members getting pay increases and guaranteed minimum working hours.
Their pay is set to rise more than 8% over the next three years.
The new Employment Regulation Order for the sector came into effect today, with up to 17,000 security officers set to benefit from it.
It follows negotiations between SIPTU and employer representatives.
Join the conversation - comment here