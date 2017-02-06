SIPTU referred to Labour Court regarding Irish Rail pay claim

SIPTU representatives attending a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission concerning a pay claim on behalf of members in Irish Rail have been referred on to a full hearing of the Labour Court.

"Our members in Irish Rail have not received a pay increase since 2008 despite having contributed to a significant reduction in overall payroll costs through agreeing to implement a series of cost-containment measures," said SIPTU Organiser, Paul Cullen.

"The claim presented on behalf of our members was for a flat rate pay increase. The company stated that it wanted to talk about productivity and presented a list of efficiencies both across the company and specific to certain grades of worker.

"Our members have already obtained two Labour Court recommendations on productivity which have yet to be addressed by management. In light of this they have requested that the company make an offer of a flat rate increase without any further strings attached. The discussions today concluded with the claim been referred on to a full hearing of the Labour Court."