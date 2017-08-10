SIPTU members vote in favour of the new public service pay deal

SIPTU members have voted in favour of the new public service pay deal.

76% of members voted to accept the Public Service Stability Agreement.

The result means a majority of public service employees have now voted in favour of the deal.

The agreement is an extension of the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

In a statement, SIPTU Vice President Gene Mealy said:

"Our members in the public service have endorsed the proposed Agreement in line with a recommendation by the National Executive Council of the union. However, we are conscious that a lot of work needs to be undertaken in a number of areas where important issues remain unresolved."

"These include concerns over pay disparities for new entrants, overtime rates, recruitment and retention issues and the restoration of allowances.

"We will also insist that management ensures that the employment protection measures, which are central to the proposed Agreement, are implemented in the event that it is ratified at a meeting next month of the Public Services Committee of the ICTU."